SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,478,000 after buying an additional 5,159,683 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,386,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,478,000 after buying an additional 297,751 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,598,000 after buying an additional 1,771,442 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 600,788.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 889,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after buying an additional 889,167 shares during the period.

Shares of IPE opened at $26.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $58.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

