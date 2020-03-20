Steve Brown Acquires 151,000 Shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Stock

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) insider Steve Brown acquired 151,000 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £208,380 ($274,112.08).

Steve Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Steve Brown acquired 198,000 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £772,200 ($1,015,785.32).

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 426.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 577.15. Accesso Technology Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The firm has a market cap of $40.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

