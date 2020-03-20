Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,051% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $164.04 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

