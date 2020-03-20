Sundial Growers (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.70 on Friday. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

