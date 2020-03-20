SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Belden in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Belden’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE BDC opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Belden by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $25,020,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

