SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

BOKF stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

