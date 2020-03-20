Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.44.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

