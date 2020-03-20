SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for BioNTech in a report released on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

BioNTech stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.