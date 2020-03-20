SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

MNK stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 531.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $5,879,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $3,786,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 865,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

