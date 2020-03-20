SVMK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,895 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average volume of 885 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other SVMK news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $32,392.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SVMK by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.