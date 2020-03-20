Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.11.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

