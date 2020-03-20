Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 928,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

