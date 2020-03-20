Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,541,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $548,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

