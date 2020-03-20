TD Securities Lowers Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$0.35

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:ETG opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Entree Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

In related news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,101,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,768,086.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 136,000 shares of company stock worth $54,380.

Entree Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

