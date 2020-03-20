Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 347.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

