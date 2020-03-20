Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.85) Per Share

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) – Equities research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.85) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.30). G.Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTPH. Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of TTPH stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.68) by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 950.18% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

