Texas Capital Bancshares Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCBI. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,081,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 154,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

