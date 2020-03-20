Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Textron has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

