The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Trading Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $17.08, approximately 5,932,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,984,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

