The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

