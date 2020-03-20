Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.21

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 3427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $578.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sid Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher S. Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422. 9.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

