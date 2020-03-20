Thomas A. West Acquires 19,035 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

