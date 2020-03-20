TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 335 ($4.41).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIFS. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 286 ($3.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 244.33 ($3.21).

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 213.27. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of $665.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.03. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

