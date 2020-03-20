Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $257.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 710.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

