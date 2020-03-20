Traders Purchase Large Volume of ADT Call Options (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 15,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,510% compared to the average daily volume of 946 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 631,310,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,958,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,301,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

