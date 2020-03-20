Travelers Companies Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Shares of TRV opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 65.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

