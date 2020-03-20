TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Shares of THS opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

