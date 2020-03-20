Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Tribune Publishing worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPCO opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tribune Publishing Co has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPCO. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

