TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $2,766,554.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,201.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $64,104.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,342.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and have sold 146,534 shares valued at $8,322,441. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.