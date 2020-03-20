Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tripadvisor traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 70225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,571 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

