Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNIA. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.82 ($60.25).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

