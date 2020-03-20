Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Uniqure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after purchasing an additional 445,489 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uniqure by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,514.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,847.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,307 shares of company stock worth $6,946,134. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QURE stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.16. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

