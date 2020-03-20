UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 0.7% Following Insider Selling

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $200.19 and last traded at $215.58, approximately 4,117,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,851,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.06.

Specifically, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,150 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.00 and a 200 day moving average of $265.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

