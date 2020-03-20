ValuEngine Lowers Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XENT. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ XENT opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $305.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.