Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Valvoline traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 72258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 11.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.