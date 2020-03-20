Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $512,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 152,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

