Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VPU opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average is $142.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

