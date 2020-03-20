Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 9,606.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,880 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $107,285,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $107.90 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

