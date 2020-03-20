Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRA. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $155.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.92. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller purchased 883,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,737.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Mcevoy purchased 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $67,505.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,633.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 918,718 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,967. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

