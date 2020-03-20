Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ VBFC opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Village Bank and Trust Financial news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $183,230.58. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $293,032.20. Insiders acquired 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $538,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.15% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

