Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

VHI stock opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 million and a PE ratio of -29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$2.43.

About Vitalhub

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

