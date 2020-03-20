Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after buying an additional 952,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 419,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 129,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 121,790 shares during the period.

NYSE:HCC opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

