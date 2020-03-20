Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $17.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2020 earnings at $22.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $65.61 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $18.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.47.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $827.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,042.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,122.65. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $730.00 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

