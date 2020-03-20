Wedbush Comments on Webster Financial Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Shares of WBS opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,185,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 62,538 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

