Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Welbilt by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

