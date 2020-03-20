Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,932,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $321,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.