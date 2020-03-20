Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

WBK stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

