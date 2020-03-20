Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Price Down 15.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Williams Companies traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $10.20, 12,189,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 20,481,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMB. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 20.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

