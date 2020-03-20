Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Williams-Sonoma earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Williams-Sonoma’s analysis:

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from to in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.