W&T Offshore, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $1.63 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 188.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

